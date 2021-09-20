Got A Tip?

FBI Seizes BOXES Of Evidence & More From Brian Laundrie's Family Home

Brian Laundrie home searched by FBI

Amid Brian Laundrie‘s sudden disappearance, the FBI has officially raided his family house in Florida on Monday.

As we reported earlier today, the North Point home was declared a crime scene, just one day after Gabby Petito‘s body was believed to have been found in Wyoming. Live footage of the raid showed the Laundries’ property marked off with crime scene tape as officers removed boxes of evidence and placed them into a FBI van. Additionally, a silver Mustang was towed out of the driveway.

You can see some clips of the warrant-executed search (below):

North Point Police shared Monday:

“We currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there. Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie.”

Meanwhile, the body found yesterday will undergo an autopsy on Tuesday.

We’ll continue to keep you updated.

[Image via Gabby Petito/Instagram & FOX 35 Orlando/YouTube]

Sep 20, 2021 13:52pm PDT

