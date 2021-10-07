Brian Laundrie Hiding Beneath His Parents' Flowerbed? This SHOCKING Drone Footage May Convince You!

Whoa, whoa, whoa… WHAT?!?

A while back there was a question of whether internet sleuths were overstepping their boundaries on the Gabby Petito case — and actually hurting more than helping. But if this completely jaw-dropping video turns out to be legit, they may have busted this thing wide open!

Police have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars and countless hours searching for person of interest Brian Laundrie, the last person to see his girlfriend alive — who also returned home from their road trip without her and refused to speak to police before disappearing himself.

His parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, told police their son had gone for a hike in the nearby Carlton Preserve and never returned home, leading to a huge manhunt in the difficult swamp terrain. There’s already been plenty of reason to think they weren’t on the level — refusing to help with the search for Gabby, waiting too long to give police any info, changing their stories — leading some to believe they have been throwing up a smokescreen for Brian to get farther away. But this latest evidence might seem to show they have been doing more than that!

A TikTok user going by the handle @charlienovasite posted drone footage taken of the Laundries’ backyard that seems to show Brian’s mom just doing some gardening. Until you look close… and zoom in…

You won’t believe your eyes at first, but… as many social media users have pointed out, it really looks like a hand is reaching up from a hole in the corner of the flowerbed, and that Roberta is passing something to it. Could it be Brian? Hiding in a secret underground bunker in the backyard all this time?!

We know, we know, it’s too wild to possibly be believed. And yet… Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below)!

OMG, right?!? Most commenters agreed, writing:

“You need to send this to the FBI BECAUSE THAT IS A HANDDDDD” “I seen a lot of people reaching with their videos but this one actually has me thinking bc I see something too” “whats odd too is that it is harvesting season, why is that garden bed empty”

There’s plenty of potential explanations for what we’re seeing. CGI hoax, trick of the light, optical illusion… But you know what? People have watched over and over and we all can’t help but see a freakin’ hand; are the internet’s eyes deceiving us, though?

What do YOU think, Perezcious detectives? Is Brian Laundrie hiding in his parents’ backyard? Is he in North Carolina?? Let us know YOUR theory in the comments (below)!

