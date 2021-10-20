Brian Laundrie Search: Partial Human Remains Found!

UPDATE 1:40 PM PST: FBI investigators held a press conference on Wednesday after it was reported partial human remains were found. While they didn’t confirm the identity of the body, it was confirmed items belonging to Brian, notably a backpack and notebook, were discovered.

FBI: investigators found human remains — and a backpack and other items belonging to Brian Laundrie. FBI did not confirm the remains are Laundrie. Says they will be here for days. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 20, 2021

HUGE update in the search for Brian Laundrie, who has been missing for weeks after the homicide of his girlfriend Gabby Petito — the FBI has found partial human remains!

According to TMZ, law enforcement uncovered the remains in an area that was previously underwater in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday. There is no confirmation that it belongs to the 23-year-old fugitive at this time, but a medical examiner reportedly has been called to the North Port, Florida park — we have to assume to make an on-site identification.

When asked if it was Brian, Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino told WTPS “no comment” at this time.

This news comes after their lawyer previously told the outlet that Chris and Roberta Laundrie headed out on the trail to search for their son on Wednesday morning. Investigators had joined the parents where they discovered some items belonging to him off the main path. While it is unclear exactly what was found by the FBI, the outlet reported that authorities believe they found several possessions, including some clothes, owned by Laundrie. Bertolino told NewsNationNow reporter Brian Entin:

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian. The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area.”

Wait, so… Brian’s parents won’t help for weeks… then suddenly they go for a look and in just a couple hours they find what weeks of police teams couldn’t? Hmm…

The FBI also issue a statement following the major search update, writing on Twitter:

“Items of interest were located at the Carlton Reserve this morning in connection with the search for Brian Laundrie. An #FBI Evidence Response team is processing the scene. The reserve is closed to the public and no further details are available at this time. @FBIDenver.”

Based on what reporters on the scene are showing us, the area is becoming a huge base of operations, with more and more FBI showing up by the minute.

More units showing up at the Carlton Reserve. This one has US Government tags. pic.twitter.com/fVU1AQrTS6 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) October 20, 2021

Obviously this doesn’t confirm anything, but we haven’t seen activity like this before. There’s a rush after this find, and that’s definitely big.

