Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Spotted Together In Rare Public Appearance -- Here’s What They Were Doing!

Joint Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater appearances are few and far between, but we just got our latest glimpse!

Over the weekend, the controversial lovers were photographed at the 2024 Stanley Cup final at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The pair both sported Florida Panthers gear — Ariana a jersey, Ethan a zip-up — as the hockey team took on the Edmonton Oilers. The We Can’t Be Friends singer is a Florida native, so no surprise there!

The couple appeared to be having a great time together smiling and laughing the evening away in what looks like a private suite while joined by other friends. See (below):

Ariana Grande enjoys rare date night with boyfriend Ethan Slater at hockey game https://t.co/9I4107fD2H pic.twitter.com/ajfhl0odsz — Page Six (@PageSix) June 10, 2024

The Panthers ultimately emerged victorious, so it’s nice that they got to see a victory and all!

The last time we saw these two together was in a Jeff Goldbum photo dump back in April showcasing the Wicked cast. Of course, the set of that film is where they met and began their eyebrow-raising relationship.

[Images via Ariana Grande/TikTok & Ethan Slater/Instagram]