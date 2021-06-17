Regé-Jean Page Says Watching His Own Sexy Bridgerton Scenes Was 'Overwhelming'!

It’s no secret that one of the major appeals of the hit period piece Bridgerton was those very sexy scenes between Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton — played by Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, respectively.

Their palpable chemistry certainly enticed viewers around the world, including celebs like Kim Kardashian.

Related: Phoebe Dynevor Opens Up About Regé-Jean Page’s Bridgerton Exit

And while fans loved the NSFW moments, the 31-year-old actor hilariously revealed how he didn’t exactly share the same sentiments! In a conversation with John Boyega, Chris Rock, Jonathan Majors, and Josh O’Connor for The Hollywood Reporter, Page explained how it felt so overwhelming watching what was on the screen, saying:

“No one was sufficiently prepared. I wasn’t sufficiently prepared, and I was there. I think people were grateful for the intensity of the romantic aspects of Bridgerton; I’m not sure how grateful I was to watch it for myself. It was overwhelming. But I think people were looking to be overwhelmed.”

We don’t think most people were prepared for the spicy honeymoon romp montages! But what exactly did the Roots alum’s family members feel about him quite literally baring it all for the screen? Well, it seems like they would rather have had everything happen behind closed doors:

“My family doesn’t want to be overwhelmed by my backside, specifically, too often, but they’ll take it on this occasion because everyone seems to be terribly happy.”

You can ch-ch-check out the entire roundtable interview (below):

This isn’t the first time the leading man has opened up about how his loved ones reacted to his extra-curricular activities. He previously spoke on The Graham Norton Show about the “awkward” discussion with everyone, to which he jokingly noted:

“We got a family WhatsApp group, so there are a couple of flashing red light emojis and peach emojis. Certain people have threatened to rate my peach.”

Like we said before, 10 out of 10 in our books.

However, Page also apparently forgot to warn a couple of people about the intimate times he shared with his co-star, sharing:

“There were some cousins who missed the memo, so they were watching the show, and I got a very stern message in my Instagram DMs — oddly enough — just going, ‘There really needs to be a cousin warning. I made out tactical cups of tea when you started, and when we came back you were still going!’”

It sounds like they now know and probably have already made a mental note to ask in the future if his bare bottom will be shown. Luckily for them (and unlucky for us), they won’t be seeing any more of Regé-Jean’s sex scenes, at least in Bridgerton.

Reactions to Page and his fam feeling overwhelmed by his saucy hook ups? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via The Hollywood Reporter/YouTube & Netflix/Bridgerton]