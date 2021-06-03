Phoebe Dynevor Explains How Bridgerton Season 2 Will Be Different Without Regé-Jean Page

It’s only been a little over six months since Bridgerton debuted, but the buzz for Season 2 is already intense.

The massive Netflix hit immediately made stars out of its leads, Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page. Viewers fell in love with their romance — which is why there was such a big backlash when fans found out that not only would the Duke and Duchess of Hastings not be the leads of the next season, but Regé-Jean wouldn’t be returning at all.

Even though followers were seriously upset, the co-stars were still gratified by the response. In a recent interview, Phoebe told The Wrap:

“I think it was unexpected for both of us how big the show got and the ownership that people have over the characters, which is brilliant and amazing in so many ways. But we’re also both working actors and we’re just plodding along. I think it’s just funny, but also lovely, that people feel so close to them both. It’s such a compliment and it’s lovely. And I can’t wait to see what Regé does next in his career.”

Okay, great, but what about Simon Basset?! Will the dreamy duke be divorced? A deadbeat dad, or just dead? Never fear, Bridgerton fans — he’ll still be the romantic hero, just off-screen.

The actress explained:

“I think he’ll definitely be referred to a lot. I think we’ll see the baby. And we’ll just focus more on her relationship with the Bridgerton Family.”

She reiterated her previous comments about the future of the series, sharing:

“It’s definitely different. And I’ve said it before, but I think the fans who have read the books and know the books are aware that every season will focus on a different sibling’s journey. And it might be a little bit more of a — not shock, but like a surprise for the fans that love Daphne and Simon’s story so much. But I think that’s honestly the joy of the show in the long-term, getting to see these different love stories play out.”

The 26-year-old added:

“And no two seasons will be the same and they’ll have a different excitement. And I think every season is just going to be really different and magical in its own way. And that’s honestly what I think is so brilliant about what Shonda [Rhimes] and Chris [Van Dusen] have created. There’s not many TV series that do that, that focus on different characters every season. But I think every season is going to have its own magic, which is great.”

Not only are the rest of the Bridgertons getting their time in the spotlight, but the whole Bridgerton universe is expanding, with a spinoff prequel in the works. Pete Davidson’s girlfriend gushed:

“I can’t wait. I think it’s going to be awesome, as well, because it’s not based on any book. They can literally do anything they want with it. So I’m going to be such a fan of that. I mean, I’m going to be able to watch it as a real fan. Also, being able to show these really powerful women and them coming up and their stories, I think that’s such a great idea. I can’t wait for that.”

So despite the profound loss of Regé-Jean, it sounds like there’s still a lot to look forward to in the Bridgerton world. We’ll miss him, but we wouldn’t miss the new season for anything!

