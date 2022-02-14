Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer Teases New Sexy Romance -- WATCH!

Lady Whistledown and her crew of romantic hopefuls are officially back for round two!

Netflix released the highly-anticipated trailer for season 2 of its hit series Bridgerton on Monday, and while a few friendly faces were MIA, the upcoming episodes do look to be just as sexy and dramatic as fans came to love!

As expected, the new episodes will follow Jonathan Bailey‘s character Lord Anthony Bridgerton as he seeks to find love, meaning last season’s leading lady Daphne Basset (Phoebe Dynevor) will be playing a much smaller part in the series — though she was spotted in the trailer walking in on a happy couple at a particularly inconvenient time! LOLz! Sadly, fan-favorite hottie Duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) held firm to his decision to leave the Regency-era romance and is nowhere to be seen…

If you can bear without the Duke of Hastings, ch-ch-check out what’s to come this season (below)!

New episodes drop on March 25. Will YOU be tuning in now that Phoebe and Simon are no longer the stars?? It almost feels like an entirely different show without them! Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Netflix/YouTube]