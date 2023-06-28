Britain's Got Talent Wheelchair Dancer Paula Moulten Dead At 52

The wheelchair dancer from Britain’s Got Talent that stole everyone’s hearts back in 2012 has suddenly passed away.

Paula Moulten, one-half of the dancing duo Strictly Wheels, who got to the semifinals of BGT, was confirmed to have died on Wednesday morning. On the dance team’s Facebook page, a post read:

“We are devastated to announce the sudden passing of our co-founder Paula. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this extremely sad time. Paula’s legacy will always live in our memories from her utter joy of dance.”

The post featured a video of memories of Paula and her dancing partner Gary Lyness through the years to the song Shut Up And Dance by Walk The Moon. You can see the heartfelt tribute HERE. A cause of death was not revealed.

You’ll definitely remember Paula and her partner because they stole the show during season 6 of BGT. At the semifinals, they gave an incredible performance to Olly Murrs‘ Dance with Me Tonight. Paula opened up to DailyStar at the time about the long-term effects of when she caught pneumonia back in 1995 and the development of MRSA — which is described as a very serious antibiotic-resistant infection — and how it left her in a wheelchair. She said:

“I got pneumonia and in hospital I contracted MRSA and it damaged my pelvis, my lower spine, my hips and my femurs. I’ve got nerve damage. I can stand but I can’t walk and I use leg splints when I do stand … It should have killed me because I had septicemia. I’m lucky to be alive. When I was told I’d be in a wheelchair it was actually a relief because I was falling over and I was so exhausted. Initially I managed to get up on crutches but it was causing so much damage that the only option was to use a chair full-time.”

Paula was only 52 years old. Such a beautiful soul gone far too soon. We are sending love to her family and friends. May she rest in peace.

