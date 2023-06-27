NASCAR Star Jimmie Johnson's In-Laws & Nephew Dead In Shocking Murder-Suicide

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The family of NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson are going through an unthinkable tragedy…

On Monday night, police got a call from a Muskogee, Oklahoma residence — a frantic woman “who stated that there was a disturbance and someone had a gun and then hung up,” Officer Lynn Hamlin told People. It was at this point, around 9 p.m., police went out to the home to investigate. First they found someone dead in the hallway, then they heard a gunshot go off from somewhere else in the house. Local police sources told TMZ they found two more bodies in another location in the home. Three dead bodies in total, all dead from gunshot wounds.

Later on, around midnight, Jimmie’s sister-in-law Marianne Janway posted a harrowing message to Facebook, reading:

“Please tell me this isn’t really happening please god someone.”

Some hours later, the shooting victims were identified by police as Terry Janway, 68, Jack Janway, 69, and Dalton Janway, 11 — the parents and nephew of Jimmie’s wife, Chandra. Just heartbreaking…

In a statement, Muskogee police said the case is currently being investigated as a murder-suicide. They believe Terry, Jimmie’s mother-in-law, shot the other two before turning the gun on herself. They also believe she was the one who originally made the 911 call. Unfortunately, they say they can’t release any more details at this time and “additional information will be released if it becomes available.”

Since the tragic news broke, Jimmie’s team, Legacy Motor Club, announced on Twitter early Tuesday that he won’t be competing in the NASCAR street race in Chicago this weekend:

“LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago. The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made”

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago. The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (@LegacyMotorclub) June 27, 2023

Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman spoke to Fox 23 News on Tuesday and expressed his shock and heartbreak over the situation involving the family. He recalled his time with Jack, who was a well-known chiropractor in the area, calling the whole investigation “traumatizing” for the community:

“It was traumatizing to find out that a long-standing family who had made so many contributions to our community were involved in this type of incident. It was even more bone-chilling to find out there was a child involved. I knew Dr. Janway. Dr Janway has worked on me, we’ve been acquaintances for a very, very long time since I’ve been in Muskogee. Just knowing that it was him and his family took a different toll on me.”

Dalton’s school district, Muskogee Public Schools, also released a statement regarding the tragic loss of their student and have counselors on standby for those who may need the support:

“Muskogee Public Schools mourns the loss of Dalton Janway who died Monday night. Dalton was a fifth grade student at Sadler Arts Academy who was cherished by his teachers and fellow classmates. Our heart goes out to the entire Rougher community who knew him as a friend and classmate.”

Our hearts are with Jimmie, Chandra, and their family. We can’t imagine the pain they’re going through right now. Sending love and light.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via Jimmie Johnson/YouTube/DJDM/WENN.com]