Britney Spears’ Dad DUMPED By His Lawyers After Conservatorship Loss!

Jamie Spears has taken another hit in his ongoing legal battle…

According to sources speaking to Page Six on Wednesday, the law firm that represented the 69-year-old throughout his daughter Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle, Holland & Knight, has ditched him as their client due to the recent lawsuit threats from the pop sensation’s attorney.

Related: Britney Spears Bravely Admits Her Fears Around Newfound Freedom: ‘I’m Afraid I’ll Make A Mistake’

After Jamie was finally removed as the conservator of his daughter’s estate last month, her lawyer Mathew Rosengart revealed his plans to look into her dad’s misconduct for the past 13 years — and we guess Holland & Knight decided they wanted absolutely no part of that! Do they know something?? A source said to the publication:

“Litigator Mathew Rosengart has asserted numerous times that he is going to investigate and sue Jamie. If/when he does, Jamie will need to defend and likely be adverse to parties in the conservatorship.”

The insider added that Vivian Lee Thoreen told him “he’ll need a different litigator and that she and H&K weren’t interested in that role,” but Jamie has “authorized” her to “help him find a strong litigator.” Well, that’s nice of her.

She has since recommended, per the report, Alex Weingarten, a partner in the litigation department at Willkie Farr & Gallagher. And according to NBC, Weingarten has already accepted the position. That was fast! Although Jamie and Thoreen have parted ways, the source noted that he has been “pleased with the work done” by the law firm before adding:

“He and Vivian remain in close touch during the transition.”

However, it sounds like there may be another reason to this switch up as well. Another insider mentioned to Page Six that repping a “suspended conservator” would place “all [H&K’s] fees even more at stake,” explaining:

“They don’t want to fund this anymore because when you represent a suspended conservator it makes it much more likely that fees you’ve already obtained could be disgorged and future fees may not be paid from the estate, but rather would have to be paid from Jamie.”

We can only imagine how much this legal matter will end up costing! And how much of his own money does Jamie even have?? Additionally, the source insisted yet again that the disgraced dad left the conservatorship with a “plan in place” and only did so for his daughter:

“When Britney’s lawyer did not file to terminate after multiple hearings at which Britney pleaded with the court to terminate the conservatorship, it was her father Jamie who stepped up and filed to terminate in support his daughter’s wishes.”

So yeah… calling B.S. on that after everything we now know! What are your thoughts on Vivian and Holland & Knight dumping Jamie as their client? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via WENN, MEGA/WENN]