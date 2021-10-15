Britney Spears Bravely Admits Her Fears Around Newfound Freedom: 'I'm Afraid I'll Make A Mistake'

Britney Spears got candid with fans about being afraid to make any sort of mishap now that her conservatorship battle has finally headed in the right direction.

As you most likely know, the 39-year-old pop sensation’s father, Jamie Spears, was recently removed as the conservator of her estate after more than a decade in the role. And while that has obviously been a cause for celebration, it also dug up some worries for Britney about navigating her post-conservatorship life. She wrote in an honest Instagram post on Friday:

“I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake !!! For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did !!! I worked so hard but now that it’s here and getting closer and closer to ending I’m very happy but there’s a lot of things that scare me !!!”

One of the things that terrify the Toxic singer: the paparazzi. She continued:

“The paps run through the trees and onto the road when I drive home and it’s creepy !!!! … I don’t like that they try to scare me and jump out like they do … it’s like they want me to do something crazy !!! So like I said I’m fearful of doing something wrong … so I won’t be posting as much in a world where it’s our liberty to be free, it’s a shame !!! I started experiencing that when I got the keys to my car for the first time 4 months ago and it’s been 13 years !!!! I haven’t done anything to be treated the way I have for the past 13 years !!! I’m disgusted with the system and wish I lived in another country !!!”

Concluding her post, Britney then gave this no-so-subtle warning to her family:

“Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview !!! In the meantime … I’m staying clear of the business which is all I’ve ever known my whole life … which is why this is so very confusing for me !!! Anyway … God bless you all !!!”

As we’ve said many times before, after 13 years of suffering from the abusive constraints that have been imposed on her, it is about time Britney has the chance to live her life. We really hope she doesn’t let this fear of making a “mistake” hold her back from it. Ch-ch-check out the entire post (below):

