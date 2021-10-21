Brian Laundrie’s Family Lawyer Says 'Probability Is Strong' That Remains Found Are His

It seems the Laundrie family believe the search for their son is over.

As we previously reported, Chris and Roberta Laundrie joined the search for Brian Laundrie on Wednesday at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. During this search, a backpack and notebook belonging to the 23-year-old were found near as yet unidentified human remains.

Related: Why Gabby Petito’s Friends Want Brian To Be Alive

Though officials have cautioned that it will take some time to identify the body, the Laundries’ lawyer Steven Bertolino told CNN that all signs point to it belonging to Brian. He said:

“The probability is strong that it is Brian’s remains but we are going to wait for the forensic results to come in to verify that.”

The attorney added:

“It’s quite sad, you can imagine as a parent, finding your son’s belongings alongside some remains. That’s got to be heartbreaking. And I can tell you that they are heartbroken.”

While it seems highly coincidental that Brian was (possibly) found the exact day his parents joined the search, Bertolino described it as “happenstance.” He pointed out:

“This is the very area of the park that we initially informed law enforcement on, I believe it was Sept. 17, that Brian would be most likely in the preserve in this particular area.”

The couple apparently informed The FBI and local police on Tuesday that they wanted to visit the park, and were closely accompanied by law enforcement on Wednesday morning. Bertolino explained:

“As they went further in, Chris ventured off the trail into the woods. He was zigzagging in different areas, law enforcement was doing the same thing. And Roberta Laundrie was walking down the trail. At some point, Chris locates what’s called a dry bag. The dry bag is a white bag, laying in the woods, say 20 feet or so off the trail.”

In Bertolino’s telling, Chris didn’t want to move the evidence, but did so because he couldn’t find an officer or agent and a reporter was standing nearby. The lawyer went on:

“He did meet up shortly with law enforcement, they looked at the contents of the bag. At that time, law enforcement officers showed him a picture on the phone of a backpack that law enforcement had located also nearby and also some distance off the trail. … At that point, the Laundries were notified there was also remains near the backpack, and they were asked to leave the preserve.”

Related: Bodies Unconnected To The Case Have Been Found While Searching For Brian

Bertolino said the only reason they had waited until Wednesday to search the park was because it was the first day it was reopened to the public. He said:

“The parents had assumed that the experts, the FBI and all the tracking teams they had would be able to locate Brian based upon the information that we had provided them to the specific areas and trails in the park that Brian liked to visit. The park had been closed to the public. There was really no other reason for the Laundries to go search anywhere else.”

It seems as though things will be in a holding pattern until the remains are identified, which “may take some time” according to a CNN source. But if Bertolino is to be believed, we may finally have reached the sad end to a very tragic situation.

[Image via Brian Laundrie/Instagram]