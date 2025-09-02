Millie Bobby Brown Shares First Photo Of Her Baby Girl With Husband Jake Bongiovi -- LOOK!

Aww!

Millie Bobby Brown just shared the first photo of her husband Jake Bongiovi with their baby girl! Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Stranger Things star shared a carousel of snaps, including a pic of her kissing her 23-year-old hubby. But the cutest and most exciting snap had to be a pic of Jake walking on a tarmac while holding their daughter in a baby carrier. The child’s face wasn’t shown, and we still don’t know the little girl’s name, but it’s exciting to start to see them step into these new roles!

He looks like a natural!

Seems like they’re really enjoying this new chapter of their lives!

As Perezcious readers know, last month, the 21-year-old actress and model announced they adopted a daughter this summer and asked for “peace and privacy” as they adjust to parenthood. The Enola Holmes alum has always wanted to be a young mom, and now she’s living the dream! Wishing them all the best as they continue to get used to being a family of three!

