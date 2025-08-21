Got A Tip?

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown Adopts Baby Girl With Husband Jake Bongiovi!

Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Secretly Got Married!!!

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have a special announcement… They’re parents!

The couple announced on Thursday via Instagram that they adopted a “sweet baby girl” this summer! OMG! How great! Their statement read:

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3.”

Awww!

See the news:

So, so exciting for them!

No additional details were shared. The 21-year-old Stranger Things star and her 23-year-old husband tied the knot in 2024 after about three years together. Many congrats to them!

[Image via Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]

Aug 21, 2025 09:49am PDT

