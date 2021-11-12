Britney Speaks Out After End Of Conservatorship: 'Best Day Ever'

Britney Spears has a lot of feelings to get out now that she’s officially free!

As we reported, a judge finally terminated the pop princess’ conservatorship on Friday after the shady legal arrangement controlled her life for 13 years.

Considering the long, dramatic road it took her to get this far, the Toxic singer was quite emotional in the wake of the ruling — but she still took the time to thank fans in a sentimental Instagram post.

Captioning a video of her devotees popping confetti outside the El Lay courthouse, the 39-year-old wrote:

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever. praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney.”

Amen to that, momma!

