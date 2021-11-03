Britney Spears Claims Mom Lynne Was Behind Conservatorship In Scathing Post: 'She Secretly Ruined My Life'

Britney Spears has no f**ks left to give, and she’s never felt happier!

The pop princess took to her Instagram on Tuesday to reflect on how her family is reacting amid her father’s suspension from the conservatorship, admitting that her new happy state of mind has left her mother Lynne Spears worried.

Brit also dropped a major bombshell that changes everything we know about the inner-workings of her family: per Britney, Lynne was the one who gave dad Jamie Spears “the idea” to put their daughter in a conservatorship in the first place!

The songstress wrote in the caption:

“Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it … so take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f**k yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did … my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship … but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me !!!!”

Whoa, what!? Brit’s not pulling back any punches anymore!

The claim was made alongside a photo of text that read, “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman.” The Toxic signer started off the caption harmlessly enough, writing:

“The moment I SMILE and I realize I haven’t in a very long time !!!! My mom gets so CONCERNED and says ‘You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???’ I say ‘Hi, my name is Britney Spears … nice to finally meet you !!!’”

The Grammy winner went on to say it’s been “13 years” since she’s been able to smile due to her conservatorship woes, so she’s “a little rusty.” However, the former Mouseketeer noted she’s been reborn now that she’s free of the “family business.”

Brit continued:

“Before I go any further, forgive me in advance … It’s been 13 years and I’m a little rusty !!!! It was a family business before … it’s no longer that anymore !!!! I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE … so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!!!”

The superstar made sure to include an apparent response to the critics who might find her words about her mom “mean,” adding:

“Psssss do I know how mean I sound ??? Yes … I 100 billion percent I do !!!!”

The crooner went into her tirade against Lynne from there. Read her full post (below).

Mean or not, we’re just glad Brit’s finally doing what she wants to!

The mother-of-two’s post comes a day after she shared eerie Halloween photos of herself handcuffed and doused in fake blood. The image came complete with a fully fleshed out murder mystery that included yet another possible dig at her family, as Brit wrote in the caption:

“5:45 … she arrived … the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink … took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor … it remains a mystery … who would do such a thing??? She had a wonderful family and of course they were nowhere nearby !!!!”

After urging fans to be safe during the spooky holiday, the hitmaker admitted she was having the first bit of fun she’s had in 13 years, writing:

“But still have fun … I mean duh !!! It’s been 13 years for me so I’m a little rusty !!!! Ma and dad can I drive my car now??? JUST KIDDING … but seriously, can I play now ???”

We’re so glad Britney is finally able to smile, have some fun, and speak her mind — and not care if any of that bothers people!

What do U think about these new claims, Perezcious readers?

