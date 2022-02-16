Britney Spears Was Invited To Share Her Conservatorship Story With Congress! Says She Wants To 'Help Others In Vulnerable Situations'

Britney Spears might be headed to Congress soon, and it’s for the best reason possible!

The pop star’s fight to end her conservatorship was watched by the world, and now, it turns out two of those viewers just happened to be Congressmen. Charlie Crist, representing Florida, and Eric Swalwell, representing California, reached out to the singer in December to invite her to share her story with officials in hopes of creating much-needed change to the conservator system. While she wasn’t ready to share her story at the time the note was written, she’s now opening up about how much it meant to her!

Taking to Instagram, Britney reflected:

“I received this letter months ago … An invitation to share my story … I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now … Number 1 – I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED !!! Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!! In a world where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy!!!!”

While she has a lot to process in private, the singer admitted that she does want to help out one day, adding:

“Again, I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all … I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave !!! I wish I would have been … I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me … I’m lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on … In the mean time thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House …⁣”

Amazing! Given how much Britney allegedly suffered as a conservatee, her story would be so valuable for lawmakers to hear and understand to make sure nobody ever suffers the same again. But all in her own time, of course!!

The representatives who reached out seemed to be understanding of that, too, since they didn’t pressure her to come in or lead the change if she doesn’t want to. After making it clear that they had followed along with the #FreeBritney movement, the Congressmen’s letter noted:

“Many concerning issues that are commonplace in the guardianship and conservatorship process were brought to light. Especially troubling was news that, for years, you were unable to hire your own counsel to represent your personal and financial interests. Other issues surrounding the initial petition, the eventual permanence of the conservatorship, and being forced to engage in employment against your will, are all equaling concerning.” To that end, we wanted to personally invite you and your counsel to meet with us in Congress at a mutually convenient time to describe in your own words how you achieved justice. There is no doubt that your story will empower countless others outside the millions that are already inspired by you and your art. Please know that you have absolutely no obligation to do anything more but fight for yourself, but if you are willing, we would appreciate learning more about the emotional and financial turmoil you faced with the conservatorship system.”

Take a look at the full letter (below)!

Incredible! We’re so glad Brit felt supported by receiving this offer. At this time, there’s no indication if or when she’ll testify, but at least she knows folks are willing to listen when she’s ready. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

