Britney Spears Fans Are REALLY Upset Over Her Latest Nude Photos!

Britney Spears just can’t win.

For years, fans were campaigning for the Princess of Pop’s conservatorship to end so that she could finally have control over her finances and personal decisions, such as what she posts on social media — but now that she has that freedom, some people are more concerned than ever!

The latest controversy comes after the pop star posted a series of full-frontal nude pictures to Instagram on Monday, something she’s been doing increasingly over the last few months. The pics in question were taken during her recent trip to Mexico with her fiancé Sam Asghari. With just a few heart emojis covering up her privates, she left very little to the imagination!!

Related: Fans Think Sam Asghari Revealed Secret Britney Spears Wedding Date!

In the first series of snapshots, taken before she got pregnant, the 40-year-old wrote:

“Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me … why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation ???”

As you can see, she is captured standing in what could possibly be a bathroom with her hands covering her boobs. The pics are pretty much all the same just in various filters. One hour later, she returned with even more pictures that were taken in the same spot, adding:

“Don’t underestimate the power of doing it myself and shooting with a selfie stick !!! Photo dump before there was a child inside me !!!”

Soon after that, she once again shared a similar set of pics, noting:

“I love you all SSSSSSSSSOOOOOOOOOO much !!!!”

But um… let’s just say her fans weren’t feeling as enthusiastic about the NSFW content. In fact, Brit’s comment section quickly flooded with pretty harsh reactions as viewers openly worried about her mental health! Take a look:

“I don’t get it….just why???? “I’m confused by all the nudes. I mean I get the first one but why the continuous photos. I’m not a hater at all just curious as to why” “for free?!?!?!!!!!!!!! charge us!” “Dude wtf? Honestly. Wtf.” “I don’t know why people keep cheering her on. She’s clearly not functioning well.” “This girl she is sick, she is crying for help.” “I’m pretty sure that conservatorship was in place for a reason.” “I really wished you would stop doing this. You keep proving that bit of an odd instability exists” “Starting to think those who were in control perhaps should have stayed in control…”

Whoa. That last comment is really just astounding. The #FreeBritney Movement fought so hard for the celeb to have her freedom back after 13 years in an allegedly abusive conservatorship. Now that she’s finally learning to take back control of her life and process the traumas she endured, fans suddenly think she does need help?!

They can’t fight for her freedom while simultaneously restricting what she can and cannot post! And after everything Britney has said about how much she suffered at the hands of her father Jamie Spears and other conservators, someone actually thinks they should be back in charge? Geez.

Related: Sherri Shepherd’s Response To Wendy Williams Blasting TV Show Takeover!

All that said, it’s not just the fact that the Toxic vocalist is posting revealing pictures on the ‘gram that has fans upset — some are just concerned that her two sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, might come across the pics, complaining:

“U know your kids and their friends see this? Embarrassing” “Did u need to post the same naked photos multiple times. Do you care ur teenage sons see u like this” “At least make a only fans page. I love Britney but she got two big boys who can see this.”

Someone else straight up blamed Sam for not stepping in and stopping the performer from posting the naked photos, saying:

“If your man had respect for u he’d never let you post half things you do! Leave some mystery…”

Thankfully, there were a few people — and sadly, we do mean just a few (compared to the amount of haters) — in the responses supporting the singer and fighting back against the negativity. One user pointed out:

“For years, Britney was forced to be silent and controlled against her will so others could gain money and power. They tried to destroy her, but she’s resilient. If she wants to pose naked then that’s her right. If it makes you uncomfortable… GOOD.”

You can say that again!!

Not everybody has to love what Britney shares online, but if it makes her happy — and if it’s her decision to get so revealing for IG — then so be it! Suggesting that she needs to be put back into a conservatorship just because of these sexy snapshots seems like a major overreaction. She’s going through enough just processing the last decade of her life, having trolls criticize her every move and debating her mental health can’t be helping either.

But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]