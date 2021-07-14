Britney Spears’ Lawyer Of Choice Agrees To Represent Her!

Britney Spears has almost secured a powerful new ally in her ongoing conservatorship battle!

According to TMZ, the attorney the pop princess is courting has agreed to represent her, and will appear in court on Wednesday to get the ball rolling on ending her conservatorship once and for all!

As we reported, the Toxic singer signed a legal doc stating her desire to hire the law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP to represent her in the fight to remove Jamie Spears from her conservatorship — and ultimately ending the controversial legal arraignment altogether. Specifically, Brit wanted to hire a partner in the firm, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who reps A-listers like Steven Spielberg, Ben Affleck, Jimmy Butler and Sean Penn. That document allegedly read:

“Pursuant to my statement in open court on June 23, 2021, my rights, and my desire to end the above-referenced conservatorship as to my father Jamie P. Spears, it is my desire to choose and retain my own counsel, at Greenberg, Traurig, LLP as set forth above.”

Well, the outlet now reports that Rosengart is up for the challenge, and will appear remotely during a court hearing Wednesday, asking the judge to appoint him as the Grammy winner’s legal counsel!

But he already faces a hurdle: Britney can’t sign contracts of any substance without the approval of her poppa — which is, in this case, a bit awkward. Fortunately, Rosengart has a plan: TMZ reports he’ll make the argument that Brit has a constitutional right to the lawyer of her choice.

Now, this argument could go either way, as defendants in criminal cases do have a constitutional right to an attorney. However, a conservatorship is not technically a criminal case; it’s more of a hybrid case, falling somewhere in between a criminal and civil case.

Still, Rosengart plans to argue that Brit is entitled to due process, which includes the right to a competent lawyer. Moreover, he’ll argue that it’s ridiculous for Jamie to have the power to disapprove this decision, seeing as the purpose of her getting new representation is to kick him out of the conservatorship.

Even if they succeed in exterminating Jamie, Team Britney will still be facing a big challenge in ending the conservatorship altogether. In court last month, the superstar said she wanted to terminate the legal arrangement without further medical evaluation, which would be a big ask for the judge, as several dozen medical professionals have weighed in frequently over the years and insisted the singer has a mental illness that makes this arraignment necessary.

So, only time will tell how it all goes down — but at least it sounds like Brit’s taking some big steps toward making it happen!

Thoughts on this new development, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Brian To/WENN]