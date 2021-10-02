Britney Spears Still Doesn’t Plan On Returning To The Stage Despite Jamie’s Removal As Her Conservator

It has been a huge week for Britney Spears, as a judge immediately suspended her father, Jamie Spears, from her controversial conservatorship after 13 years. While the legal arrangement is still in place, for now, his removal is certainly a step in the right direction for the 39-year-old pop sensation. And for those hoping the news would have Britney performing once again now, you may be still disappointed.

On Saturday, sources close to the Toxic singer told TMZ that she is not gracing the stage again anytime soon, and it’ll most likely be a while before she does. Instead, Britney is enjoying her newfound freedom from Jamie and her recent engagement with Sam Asghari. Meanwhile, others are also saying that she may never perform again at all!

While this doesn’t entirely shock us based on what we know about her feelings on the subject matter, it is bound to break some fans’ hearts. The new report echoes a similar sentiment shared by Brit’s former manager, Larry Rudolph, who resigned from her team after 25 years in July due to her desire to “officially retire.” He said at the time:

“It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire. As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”

Additionally, the momma of two told the court in June that she felt “enslaved” by Jamie throughout her conservatorship while tirelessly performing for years. She also expressed that she never wanted to do her Las Vegas residency or 2018 European tour but was forced anyway. Even more so, Britney previously made it clear she would never perform again while still under the control of her father. Fortunately, that has now been taken care of if she changes her mind.

To be honest, we wouldn’t blame her if she never returned to the stage. After so many years under someone else’s control, it is about damn time Britney had a say in what she wishes to do with her career and life. So if she wants a break or to retire, let her do it!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Would you be upset if Britney decided never to perform again? Let us know in the comments (below).

