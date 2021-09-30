Britney Spears Is On 'Cloud 9' After Dad Jamie Gets Suspended From Conservatorship -- Look!

Britney Spears is soaring to new heights amid news that her father Jamie was finally suspended as the conservator of her estate!

As we reported, a judge officially removed Brit’s dad from the superstar’s conservatorship after a heated hearing on Wednesday in which her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, called the 69-year-old “toxic” and “abusive.”

Shortly after the news broke, the Toxic singer took to Instagram to share a video of herself flying a plane — though her caption seems to have a double meaning! Alongside the video, which shows Brit flying despite being nervous to take over the steering wheel, the pop icon wrote:

“On cloud 9 right now !!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane !!! Geez I was scared !!! Pssss bringing the ship home, JL … Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon !!!!”

If this plane is a metaphor for Britney’s life, we’d say she more than ready to take control — or at least be sure her co-pilots are here to help her get to the right destination!

