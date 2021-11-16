Britney Spears Gives A Shout Out To Hailey Bieber In New Post Celebrating Her Freedom!

Britney Spears is giving a shout out to Hailey Bieber!

On Monday, the 39-year-old pop sensation hopped on Instagram to provide fans with a brief life update, opening up about how she spent the first weekend of her newfound “freedom” after her conservatorship was finally terminated by a judge late last week. She shared:

“What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night !!!! I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!! I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH !!!!”

Spears then took a moment to thank her lawyer Mathew Rosengart for coming into her life at just the right time and her fans for rallying for her until the end of her legal matter, expressing:

“I’m so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did … he has truly turned my life around … I’m forever thankful for that !!!! What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory …. I love my fans so much … so thank you !!!!⁣”

But that’s not all…

She then gave some love to Hailey, who rocked some of the singer’s iconic looks for Halloween this year, saying she was recently inspired to wear a shirt with shoulder pads after seeing the 24-year-old model sporting the look:

“Psssss please do not laugh at my latest post !!!! I realized I got really excited with my lime green shoulder padded shirt !!! The only person I’ve ever seen wear shoulder pads is @HaileyBieber. She was me for Halloween … I think I won brownie points with my kids !!!! But seriously though … how freaking cool is that ???? Okay so I posted four times in one day in the same shirt …. I liked the way it made me feel and I never knew shoulder pads were extremely flattering !!!!”

Hailey has not responded to the post at this time, but we can imagine that she’s probably freaking out by the sweet note from Brit. Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

We couldn’t be happier for Britney and love to see that she is enjoying her freedom! Reactions to her latest celebratory post? Let us know in the comments (below).

