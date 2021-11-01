Halloween 2021: Relive All The Most Creative Celeb Couples' Costumes!

It’s hard to believe Halloween has already come and gone, but we’re not at all mad with what all of our favorite celebs did for the holiday this year!

A-listers from across the entertainment spectrum showed out for the spooky October 31 celebrations in a BIG way!

We’ve already taken a first look at a lot of celeb Halloween costumes, but the stars who dressed to the nines for the big day in pairs are the ones who really have our attention! Some of these couples costumes are SO amazing!

So without further ado, grab a handful of leftover trick-or-treat candy, sit back, and ch-ch-check our favorites from the holiday (below)!!!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash)

Sure, we’ve already covered one costume this newly-engaged pair pulled off earlier this month. But how about a second look from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, too — this one posted on Halloween night?? Love it!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom)

You HAD to know the COVID-related costumes would be out in full force again this year. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom went that route with a vaccine-inspired get-up that also happened to spoof one of her most famous songs!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)

Along with pal Olivia DeJonge, cute couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas went as Isabella, Paolo, and Lizzie from The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Bet you never thought you’d see Paolo again! Ha!!!

Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame)

Who said only romantic couples could participate in this little game?! Riverdale co-stars Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch did their own take on a classic TV pairing and we’re here for it!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa)

Gorgeous power couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos pulled off these 1940s-era vibes flawlessly, we should say!

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar)

NOBODY puts baby in a corner like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. after this awesome ’80s movie-inspired Dirty Dancing couples costume idea!

Lennon Stella and Jegor Venned

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lennon Stella (@lennonstella)

Nashville star Lennon Stella and her hunky model beau Jegor Venned chose their own iconic duo to celebrate for Halloween: peak Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee vibes, of course!

Christian Huff and Sadie Roberston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson Huff (@legitsadierob)

Along with their beautiful baby daughter, Christian Huff and Sadie Roberston gave us all the Peter Pan vibes! Our hearts!

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina)

Look! It’s Beth and Benny from The Queen’s Gambit… only Nina Dobrev and Shaun White flipped the script on their expected character roles for this one! Love the simplicity and originality!

Seth Green and Clare Grant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seth Green (@sethgreen)

Shout out to Clare Grant and Seth Green on this one, because Seth going as Chucky is just seriously too perfect!

Well there you have it, Perezcious readers! What do U think?! Pretty amazing, right?? What a great Halloween! Sound OFF with your take on these perfect pairs and terrifying tandems down in the comments (below)!!!

