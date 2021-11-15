Britney Spears Wants Post-Conservatorship Plan Kept Secret -- ESPECIALLY From Her Dad!

Now that Britney Spears is in control of her own life, she wants her family kept out of it.

As you probably know, the singer left her 13-year conservatorship with a lot of resentment towards her family. She placed particular blame on her mom Lynne Spears, who allegedly came up with the idea, and obviously dad Jamie Spears, who forcibly took the reins from her all those years ago. So it’s no wonder that Brit plans on keeping them all at arm’s length now that it’s over.

To that end, legal documents obtained by TMZ indicate that the Stronger artist wants to keep her future plans private, particularly from her family. Jodi Montgomery, who served as her personal conservator over the last two years, filed a “termination plan” several days before Friday’s hearing which includes guidelines “for supportive decision-making to help [Britney] adjust and transition to life outside of the conservatorship.”

Per TMZ, the termination plan — which was drawn up in conjunction with others from the pop star’s team — contains “sensitive medical information,” information about her sons, and “information about Britney’s business interests and finances.” As such, Montgomery stated that Brit wanted the plan distributed to the judge and her lawyer Mathew Rosengart — and no one else!

The filing read:

“From the history of this case, it is no secret that Ms. Spears has had a contentious relationship with her family, especially her father, Mr. Spears. … Given the history of this case, it is clear that Ms. Spears does not want her medical or other privacy rights invaded by her father or any other party in this conservatorship case.”

Given everything we know about the last decade… this seems pretty reasonable to us.

During Friday’s hearing, Montgomery’s lawyer assured the judge that she would help the Crossroads actress make a “smooth transition” into her post-conservatorship life. In a statement to People, a representative for the conservator shared:

“Throughout the conservatorship, Ms. Montgomery has been a tireless advocate for Ms. Spears and it has always been her goal to give Ms. Spears a path towards the termination of her conservatorship. That day is now here. Ms. Montgomery is happy to continue working for Ms. Spears and assisting Ms. Spears in her freedom, independence, growth, wellness, and happiness outside of the conservatorship.”

This is obviously going to be a huge change for Britney, but we’re optimistic about the outlook. Especially knowing that the people who are staying on to work for her are respecting her wishes when it comes to the rest of the Spears family. We continue to hope it works out the way she planned.

