Did Britney Spears Quit Instagram?! Was She Forced To?!?

Here’s another wrinkle in the story of #FreeBritney…

A certain subset of the movement dedicated to protesting Britney Spears‘ conservatorship have kept an eye on the pop star’s Instagram account. Some think her social media hides clues about how Brit is being “controlled,” while others view it as a measure of the singer’s mental well being. Usually there’s a lot of content to sort through and connect the dots, as she often posts multiple times a day.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise fans noticed when the posts came to a sudden halt last week. As one Twitter user pointed out:

“Um…where did @britneyspears go? No more @Instagram posts? “

It’s actually been a worrisome NINE DAYS since her last post, way back on October 19!

Not only has the Toxic artist gone radio silent on IG, her last video has also been deleted from her feed. The clip featured Britney dancing to a Madonna tune in a racy outfit that showed a fair amount of skin. (See the repost below.)

Some fans speculated that the post was deleted by the 38-year-old’s team for being too provocative. One fan account wrote:

“Britney Spears deleted her latest posts on Instagram, after they went viral and she was the victim of harassment, bad comments and all kinds of taunts about her alleged psychological instability. “

Hmm… so maybe it was just negativity in the comments section that caused her to take a step back? Having fans constantly ask “are you okay” would definitely be enough reason for a social media break…

Another theory is that the mother of two was advised to stop posting by her legal counsel. The battle to regain control of her own conservatorship has been heating up over the past few months, and it’s possible her posts could have influence over a judge’s decision.

Brit’s dad Jamie Spears‘ argument over the past 10+ years is that his daughter is mentally unfit to speak for herself, but the most recent spat in court saw an interesting reverse in position. His attorney argued that Britney should appear in court and express her wishes (namely, to quit performing) for herself, while the musician’s lawyer Samuel Ingham argued that being under conservatorship made her inherently incapable of doing so. He said:

“It’s clear counsel has a larger agenda here. …From my perspective it is self-evident that conservativees can’t file verified declarations because they lack the legal capacity to do so.”

So, could her social media presence sway the court one way or another in this matter? It’s certainly possible, but there’s no way to know for sure what’s keeping Brit away. We’ll just have to wait and see for Britney to post again, or for the matter to be resolved legally — whichever comes first!

