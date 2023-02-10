Britney Spears Posts VIDEO PROOF She's Happy & Healthy!

Britney Spears wants to make it crystal clear to everyone that she is alive and well!

As we’ve been reporting, shocking reports came out on Thursday that the 41-year-old’s inner circle became worried as she’s allegedly been struggling with her mental health and substance abuse. It got to the point, per sources, where her closest friends and hubby Sam Asghari were going to hold an intervention for her on Tuesday. However, the intervention fell through after she found out about the plan. A source insisted to Page Six that the intervention plan became “unnecessary” — and “much of this has been overblown and grossly distorted.” But not that it didn’t happen?

While Britney has already clapped back at the reports, she hopped on Instagram again on Friday to prove to her fans that she’s fine! The Crossroads actress said in a short video:

“I didn’t die, people. I didn’t die. I’m here. I’m alive. I’m very much alive and well. I’m here. I’m happy. And I’m well. That’s it.”

Wow! It was basically a proof of life video!

Britney also expressed in the caption how frustrated she is by the reports about her mental health and life, writing:

“This week in the news it said that I almost died and that I have a manager and “doctors”!!! I don’t have a management team nor will I ever again in my life !!! I don’t have “medical doctors” !!!”

As for drugs? She says:

“I take Prozac for depression and that’s about it !!! I’m an extremely boring person !!! It frustrates me to know that any news outlet would say any of this !!! It’s worse than a cruel joke because people actually believe this stuff and all of my efforts in getting better with my little routine of prayer and therapy seems to not count for anything when people can say things that are incredibly wrong !!!”

