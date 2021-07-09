Did Britney Spears REALLY Tell 'Haters' To 'Kiss My Ass'?!

It’s the age-old question of the #FreeBritney movement: did Britney Spears really post that?

Brit’s confusing and frequently cryptic Instagram page helped give birth to the #FreeBritney movement in the first place, as fans began theorizing she might be hiding clues in her strange posts — or that she wasn’t the one posting them at all. It’s a steep rabbit hole to tumble down, and there’s evidence to support both theories. Most recently, a member of her social media team went on the record for the New Yorker saying she has “pretty much total control” of her IG, explaining that she submits posts to the team, which then uploads them. (They only veto her posts “in rare cases.” Hmm.)

But fans still have their suspicions, and they were raised again in response to a recent, somewhat racy photo of her bare back. The post was simply captioned with a trio of ballet shoe emojis.

Astute fans were puzzled by the post, writing:

“Where’s the back of the neck tattoo? And also the fairy?” “We know this isn’t you” “WHERE ARE HER TATTOOS THOUGH?!?!” “How can this be her when both of her tattoos are missing….” “This doesn’t look like the Britney from 2 photos ago “

Whether or not the woman in the picture is “actually” the Everytime artist, the picture is undoubtedly photoshopped; on top of the missing tats, you can tell from the surreal shape of her elbow and waist — note that the left and right arm length don’t match. But Britney (or whoever is running her account…?) was NOT happy with the comments. On Thursday, she posted a graphic of a woman flipping the bird, which read:

“While you’re talking behind my back feel free to bend down and kiss my ass”

She captioned the post:

“Ok so … I edited out my tattoo on my neck cause I wanted to see what it would look like clean … and yeah I like it better so while you guys are talking behind my back go ahead and kiss my ass haters !!!!!!”

Unsurprisingly, this didn’t settle anybody’s suspicions. More comments that the message didn’t come from the pop star piled up, with many mentioning that nobody was “hating,” just questioning the post. One fan also observed:

“Britney is never this rude.”

That’s true! Could she be turning over an angry new leaf?

Another pointed out:

“But a few weeks ago you said it was your favorite tattoo that we never get to see? Ummmm”

Which is true, for the record — check it out below:

We’re not sure what’s going on with that back ‘gram, but it is definitely a departure from the usual content on Britney’s page. And doubling back to try to explain it away only seems to have raised more eyebrows. Will we ever know the truth about how much of this page is actually Britney? We really hope so. And we hope she’s given direct access to communicate with her fans soon enough.

