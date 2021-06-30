Britney Spears' Instagram Slams Paparazzi for ‘Embarrassing’ Her On Vacation -- But Do U Really Think She Wrote This??

We’ve got more con-Spears-acy theories for you, Perezcious readers.

On Tuesday, Britney Spears‘ very active Instagram account uploaded a strange slideshow slamming paparazzi for following her while on vacation and reportedly photoshopping her bikini body in pictures! But the unusual clip has sparked questions among the dancer’s biggest fans — who don’t think the celeb had anything to do with the post!

Related: Britney’s BEGGING Lawyer To File To End Conservatorship!

Sharing a video, the Circus singer (supposedly) wrote:

“So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now … the paps know where I am and it’s really not fun !!!! It’s pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture …”

She then claimed the unwanted pics are also being distorted and photoshopped without her consent, adding:

“… but not only do they take my picture … they distort my body and mess with the image and it’s embarrassing !!!!! I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me. It’s rude and it’s mean so paps kindly F**K YOU AND F**K OFF !!!!

The attached video (which oddly includes a pic of Drew Barrymore) plays to the tune of F**k You by Lily Allen (below). Sharing a similar message, it reads:

“If you are a pap, fan, or ANYONE in my space… DON’T TALK TO ME WHILE I’M TEXTING. IT’S RUDE.”

It also shows off a clip of the performer walking in her now-infamous red bikini and a face mask to show her “body” while calling the edited images “embarrassing.”

It’s the same bathing suit that sparked concerns over whether or not the pop star is even sharing current pics since an almost identical snap was taken LAST YEAR! Given the fact the 39-year-old’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is posting to his IG Stories right now, it seems pretty clear the lovers are on a much-needed getaway…

But is the momma really going out of her way to create such an odd PSA while she’s meant to be focusing on her “mental and physical health”?!

Seems strange! Although, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard this conspiracy theory from Spears. Back in 2019, while also on vacation, the Toxic singer blasted paps for publishing photos that show her looking “40 pounds bigger than I am today,” when, in all actuality, she’s “skinny as a needle.”

Related: Kevin Federline Wants Britney To Have Psych Eval Before Conservatorship Ends

Unsurprisingly, followers were picking up some seriously weird vibes from her latest social media post then. The comment section of the upload was filled with many wondering:

“Who in the world thinks britney spears got behind a computer to put together a powerpoint while in maui” “Except these posts are all reused….. Britney better be safe. ” “is it even britney writing?” “This literally isn’t her” “You posted video of Britney from September 2020 and tried to pass it off as current. Give Britney her account back.” “There is no way this is recent. I mean you cannot tell me people are still masking up on the beach”

Others, however, take this aggressive message as “the new Britney.” It was just last week that she addressed a Los Angeles court with a powerful statement regarding the “abusive” conservatorship she’s been stuck in for 13 years. Could this just be another attempt to gain more control over her life?!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?! Was this message straight from Brit or is her management team trying to pull a trick on fans? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]