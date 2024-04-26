What Travis Kelce Thinks Of Taylor Swift's Songs About Her Exes!

Travis Kelce might be Taylor Swift‘s new muse — but her newest album was focused more on her exes!

Of course, The Tortured Poets Department was focused a tiny bit on Joe Alwyn and A LOT on Matty Healy, leaving room for only two songs about the Kansas City Chiefs star. The Alchemy and So High School are adorable tributes to the couple’s blossoming love — but what does Trav have to say about his girlfriend rehashing so much old beef with her ex boyfriends??

Well, he doesn’t mind it one bit, if you believe what a source told US Weekly on Friday. The insider said the 34-year-old is so “secure” with his leading lady that he’s fine being sung about or not:

“He heard everything before it was released. He is so proud of [her] and understands and accepts that being with her means being a part of her music. And he’s secure and fine with it.”

Green flag!

The source went on to say he’s not worried about drama with exes being lyrical fuel either:

“Travis is understanding about the ex-boyfriend songs. He recognizes that her past experiences are an important part of her expression.”

Tay Tay has been writing about her life and experiences for her entire career, so he better be cool with it. Then again, Trav is a pretty cool and laid back guy, so it would shock us more if he wasn’t! Besides, he was a fan of her music FIRST! So he knows the score!

And don’t worry, Tayvis fans, just because there were only two songs about TK released on the record doesn’t mean that’s all there is. The insider dished:

“She has written other songs, some inspired by Travis, but they weren’t produced or part of the album. There wasn’t time for them to be part of the album. She’s kept some private and hasn’t released them yet. She has a journal and writes all the time.”

Aww! We know TTPD just came out, but we already can’t wait to get our hands on those other songs about her newest love!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]