Britney Spears Claims Former Business Managers Were ‘Trying To Kill’ Her, Vows To 'Sue The S**t Out Of’ Them!

Britney Spears has called out former business management firm Tri Star Sports & Entertainment, AKA the company that was heavily involved in her conservatorship.

The 40-year-old superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday to go off on Tri Star – specifically, head honcho Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill – for the alleged wrongdoings they’ve committed against her throughout the 13 years she spent under the conservatorship. She began her post recalling a meeting with the two women and Kate Beckinsale, all of whom were there, allegedly, just to flatter Britney:

“A week before they sent me away to that fucking place, TRI STAR invited me to their offices … the swanky suited up bitches … SO NICE with their ‘We are here to make you feel SPECIAL’ !!!! I had lunch with Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill … they said ‘Britney, look at your picture on the wall!’ With a huge black and white framed picture in the hall of their office !!!!! Kate Beckinsale was there too !!!!! They sucked up to me and “made me feel special” … RIGHT ….”

Related: Sam Asghari’s Drive Is ‘Empowering’ Fianceé Britney Spears To ‘Pursue Her Dreams’

Britney then shockingly claimed Greenhill and Taylor attempted to kill her. WHAT?!! Without going into detail about how they allegedly tried to end her life, she wrote:

“Ha those same bitches killed me a week later !!!! My dad worshipped those two women and would have done anything they asked of him !!!! I think they were trying to kill me … I still to this very day believe that’s EXACTLY what they were trying to do … but not a damn thing was wrong with me and I didn’t die !!!! Nobody else would have lived through what they did to me !!! I lived through all of if and I remember all of it !!!!”

The Toxic performer then threatened to bring legal action against Tri Star, stating:

“I will sue the s**t out of Tri Star !!!! Psss they got away with all of it and I’m here to warn them every day of my precious life !!!!”

Wow…

This is not the first time that Brit has made these types of claims. Earlier this month, the momma revealed she believed her family was “trying to kill” when she was forced into a mental health facility for four months to treat her depression, saying:

“I honestly thought they were trying to kill me… cuz it seemed to me like some sick joke when I would call and say I’d been working here for two weeks… and can I have the keys to my car and go home ??? Their response … you can come and go when we tell you we can !!! I need boundaries … I need to know you can’t just me leave me here everyday !!”

So awful. We cannot imagine how scared and worried Brit must have been for years. But with the singer reportedly agreeing to write a tell-all memoir with Simon & Schuster, she’ll surely open up even more about all of the horrors she’s had to face at the hands of Tri Star and her family. In the meantime, though, ch-ch-check out her latest call out (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]