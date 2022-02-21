Britney Spears Finally Writing Tell-All -- Reportedly Lands Second Biggest Book Deal Of ALL TIME!

The day has finally come… Britney Spears is going to tell her story!

Ever since the pop star was finally released from her conservatorship (actually, ever since she finally spoke up for herself in court), we’ve been waiting for her to share more of her experiences. She’s already given us a lot of harrowing details — and hinted at even more — but suggested she wasn’t quite ready to tell the full story. But according to a new report, she’s finally going to write it all down.

Related: Britney Spears Was Invited To Share Her Conservatorship Story With Congress!

On Monday, sources for Page Six claimed that the Stronger artist sealed a MAJOR book deal that is “said to be worth as much as $15 million.”

Whoa.

Apparently, several publishers were vying for the rights to her tell-all memoir, but Simon & Schuster eventually came out on top after a huge bidding war. The outlet described the result as “a landmark deal,” with one insider claiming “the deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.” FYI, the former First Couple allegedly sold the rights to their memoirs for $60 million, the largest ever known figure for nonfiction — though that’s also two books. Bill Clinton‘s post-presidential memoir sold for $15 million, meaning Britney’s would actually tie for second-biggest deal of all time. Yowza.

The 40-year-old has been teasing a tell-all for a while now – especially after her sister Jamie Lynn Spears sold her own book at Britney’s expense. (At least, that’s the way the older sis saw it.) Last month, sources for The Sun claimed that JL’s memoir pushed Britney to her “boiling point” and made her seriously consider publishing her own “version of events.”

The insider shared:

“Britney is absolutely ready to explode, she’s livid at the way Jamie Lynn has represented a version of their relationship that doesn’t resemble the truth. For six months she has mulled over telling her version of how her life has played out with her family. If anyone is going to set the record straight it should be her.”

Wow. We actually may have Jamie Lynn to thank for Britney finally writing a book!

Related: Britney Has New Music Coming, Too!!!

They continued:

“One upside about writing a book is that Britney has total control over every word. There would be no doubt about her inference and no concern about a conversational line being taken out of context. The offers are there and Britney believes there will be a time to tell her story, especially given her mother and sister have done that to her.”

That same month, the singer may have posted a big clue about her upcoming manuscript — sharing a photo of a typewriter to Instagram with the caption:

“Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???”

Even before that, she had posted that she was “thinking of releasing a book next year,” but considering it was in the context of some serious shade to Jamie Lynn, we weren’t sure if she was serious.

You know what’s serious? $15 million.

We have to say though, we’re SO excited to know it’s really happening! Given her heartbreaking and often poetic Instagram posts, we know she has a way with words. With the right editor who will trust and affirm her creative choices, this could be the perfect way for Britney to share her story. We’re so excited and wish her all the best with this big move!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]