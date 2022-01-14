Britney Spears BLASTS 'Scum Person' Jamie Lynn: 'You've Stooped To A Whole New Level Of LOW'!

Whoa!

Britney Spears is not done ripping into little sister Jamie Lynn Spears!

Amid the latter’s book promos for her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which will be released on Tuesday, Brit couldn’t help but to slam her younger sister for being a “scum person” and, she says, publishing lies about her!

Spears passionately wrote on Twitter Friday:

“Jamie Lynn … congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW … I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such !!! The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut … So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!! NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone ….. I’m actually very confused about you making that up because it’s honestly not like you at all !!! Around the kids ???? Jamie Lynn, seriously ??? Come on !!! Congrats on introducing your older sister the concept of getting LOW … LOWER … LOWEST … because you win on that one, babe!!!”

Yikes!! Someone is pissed off!!

The passionate rebuttal comes after Wednesday night’s episode of Nightline during which Jamie Lynn opened up about a story in her memoir. According to the Zoey 101 star, her older sister once locked them in a room together while holding a knife, potentially during a “panic attack.” Discussing the incident, she said:

“I was scared. That was a moment I had. I also was fearful to really say anything because I didn’t want to upset anybody, but I also was so upset that she didn’t feel safe.”

She also describes the singer’s behavior as “erratic, paranoid and spiraling” in the book. In another alleged incident, the actress claimed the Circus crooner began “screaming” in her face during a fight, during which the Sweet Magnolia lead’s daughter was present. The mom continued:

“She cursed at me and so I just walked out of the room, we’re all family, I’m not trying to argue. When I tried to remove myself from the situation, that’s when I guess she got really angry and my oldest daughter tried to mediate the situation. I hated that.”

Upset that her then-12-year-old, Maddie, had to be a part of the drama, Jamie Lynn added:

“[My parents] told me I can’t upset Britney. I’m like, you saw me and my children get upset, when will that matter?”

You can hear more from the explosive Nightline interview (below).

Wow… We get that things have been complicated in this family for a long time, but if these allegations about the knife are fabricated for her book, as Britney claims, then that is truly awful.

Thoughts?

