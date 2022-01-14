Zoey 101's Alexa Nikolas Drags 'Bully' Jamie Lynn Spears Over New Memoir -- Calls Her A Gaslighter, Liar, And MORE!

Britney Spears isn’t the only one calling out her sister’s memoir.

We’ve all been waiting to see what kind of drama gets stirred up by Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book. It hasn’t even been released yet, but it’s already making waves. The actress’s GMA appearance to promote her work earned a scathing reply from her big sis. Now, she’s also getting slammed by former co-star Alexa Nikolas.

Alexa, who played Nicole on the first two seasons of Zoey 101, has already spoken about her negative experience during her time on the show. Apparently, JL’s book will rehash some of it, because her former TV bestie posted a lengthy Instagram accusing her of “lying up a storm.” She captioned her post with a taunting reference to the Zoey 101 theme song:

“@jamielynnspears forget all your crocodile tears and unfollow me. Ooh-ooh-ooh”

Oop!

In her note about Things I Should Have Said, the 29-year-old wrote (in all caps!) that she had received a lot of messages about the memoir.

“I recently thought we were fine after she tried to use me in her Zoey 101 music video to make herself look better after I finally came out about what happened to me while on set/being left out once again during the reunion reboot ploy. To be honest it took her awhile. I’m guessing the pressure from others made her address the issue.”

She continued on to say that she declined the offer, but forgave the Nickelodeon alum anyway because she “was happy to get an apology finally.” However, she wrote:

​​”I unfollowed her shortly after because I felt that the whole Britney Spears family situation was deeply saddening and once again I felt Jamie was being fake. Her reaching out all of a sudden felt really insincere.”

She revealed that Jamie Lynn recently asked to send her a “gift,” which Alexa found “super bizarre after hearing the day before her sister unfollowed her.” While unclear on the situation, the new momma stated she wants “absolutely nothing to do with” her ex-screen partner, and asked her to cease contact. She added:

“Typical move for a bully to play the victim card/gaslight others while straight up lying. … She never addressed anything that she mentioned in the book to me personally because she knows everything she is saying is a total lie. It’s sad to see someone not change after all these years.”

Alexa concluded:

“Nothing that she said in her book about me actually happened. I wish I could go back in time and tell my 12-year-old self that you are actually extremely lucky to not have a friend like her. You are way better off without her. You don’t need toxic people in your life like that and you deserve better. And that’s the truth on that. I don’t mind saying all the things I should say for free.”

Phew! That’s a serious burn! Check out the full post below:

On her IG Story, the former child actress reposted a meme calling Jamie Lynn a gaslighter, and added:

“Did I mention I stand with Britney? Just wanted to make it clear that I do. I stand with her. I hear her words loud and clear.”

Well there you have it folks. Early reviews of this memoir are NOT looking good. We can’t imagine what the response is going to be once the book is actually on the shelves!

