Britney Spears Unfollowed Her Sister Jamie Lynn On Instagram!

Britney Spears is kicking off the new year with a fresh start!

Throughout her conservatorship battle last year, the 40-year-old pop sensation has slammed (obviously) not only her father Jamie Spears but other family members for the role they played in controlling her life over the years, as well. This includes her sister Jamie Lynn Spears. She previously called out the Zoey 101 alum for performing remixes of her songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards despite her disapproval, writing on Instagram at the time:

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try !!!!”

She later reiterated that frustration in a post opening up about her music hiatus was a big “f**k you” to her family, saying:

“Not doing music anymore is my way of saying ‘F**k You’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work. It didn’t make sense how network television shows are showcasing my music with remixes of all of my music … yet the person who owns the music is told no!!!! They even gave remixes to my sister but I was always told no?”

But despite the bad blood between them, it appeared the two still followed each other on social media. Well, until now…

According to Page Six, Britney is now no longer following Jamie Lynn. However, the actress is still following her older sibling – at least for now. The Toxic artist only follows less than 40 people at the moment, including fiance Sam Asghari, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, and Madonna.

It is certainly the perfect time to clean out certain people from your social media list, you know, given the new year. Sometime around the unfollow, Brit actually posted a video of birds flying free from a track along with the caption:

“SYMBOLIC of my year this year.”

Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn also seems to be looking forward to a better year. The Sweet Magnolias star posted a series of photos on the ‘gram, writing directly to 2021:

“You tried your damnedest… bless your heart. Hoping 2022 brings nothing but healing, love, peace, and happiness to you all- wishing every a safe and Happy New Year.”

