Britney Spears & Backstreet Boys FINALLY Collab On New Song Matches -- LISTEN!

Britney’s back bitches!

The Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys collab you’ve been waiting for was finally released on Thursday night! Matches (the first collaboration of many, we hope) is an electric-pop track off Spears’ latest album Glory (Deluxe), a reissue of her 2016 record Glory. It also includes Swimming in the Stars, a dreamy song recorded for the original LP, which was released for the first time last week.

The Toxic singer practically yelled about the exciting announcement on Twitter last night, writing:

“‘Matches’ featuring my friends @backstreetboys is out now!!!! I’m so excited to hear what you think about our song together!!!! You can also listen to Glory Deluxe everywhere now!”

“Matches” ???? featuring my friends @backstreetboys is out now !!!! I’m so excited to hear what you think about our song together ???? !!!! You can also listen to Glory Deluxe everywhere now !!!! https://t.co/XGUlxHtdN6https://t.co/IuBZXNzcX1 pic.twitter.com/fsbDPPN0EC — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) December 11, 2020

And the boys followed quickly after with an Instagram caption that was *almost* as enthusiastic as the 39-year-old’s:

“What a GLORIOUS day it is… we’ve been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day!! #BritneyXBackstreet is finally here!”

You don’t want to miss this! Give it a listen (below):

What do U think? Does Matches live up to the hype? SOUND OFF in the comments, Perezcious readers!

