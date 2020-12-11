Got A Tip?

Britney Spears

Britney Spears & Backstreet Boys FINALLY Collab On New Song Matches -- LISTEN!

Britney’s back bitches!

The Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys collab you’ve been waiting for was finally released on Thursday night! Matches (the first collaboration of many, we hope) is an electric-pop track off Spears’ latest album Glory (Deluxe), a reissue of her 2016 record Glory. It also includes Swimming in the Stars, a dreamy song recorded for the original LP, which was released for the first time last week.

The Toxic singer practically yelled about the exciting announcement on Twitter last night, writing:

“‘Matches’ featuring my friends @backstreetboys is out now!!!! I’m so excited to hear what you think about our song together!!!! You can also listen to Glory Deluxe everywhere now!”

And the boys followed quickly after with an Instagram caption that was *almost* as enthusiastic as the 39-year-old’s:

“What a GLORIOUS day it is… we’ve been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day!! #BritneyXBackstreet is finally here!”

You don’t want to miss this! Give it a listen (below):

 

What do U think? Does Matches live up to the hype? SOUND OFF in the comments, Perezcious readers!

[Image via Judy Eddy/FayesVision/WENN]

Dec 11, 2020 13:03pm PDT

