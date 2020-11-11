The battle for Britney Spears‘ career — and control over her life — continues.

On Tuesday, a Superior Court Judge in Los Angeles declined to suspend Britney’s father Jamie Spears from his central role in overseeing and administering her conservatorship. The legal move has been in place now for well over a decade, and with Judge Brenda Penny‘s ruling, it appears as though it will continue on from here, at least for the time being.

Related: Britney Shares A Heartwarming Message For Fans Who Have Been There Forever

Yesterday’s court date wasn’t without major personal drama, though, as Britney’s lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III spoke to the judge on the record with some pretty revealing words. In arguing against the continued hold over the pop princess, he made this eyebrow-raising statement about how Brit apparently feels about her father (below):

“My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She also stated that she will not perform as long as her father is in charge of her career. We are really at a crossroads.”

Whoa!!! (OK, first off, yes, we totally do see the subtle Crossroads movie reference in there. Quite the surprise!)

Seriously, though, it’s a big deal for Brit to put on the record that she’s afraid of her own dad. What a situation this has become… especially as #FreeBritney believers are watching her every move on social media. And of course we’re all well familiar with the work stoppage that has come about in regards to the conservatorship itself; the Baby One More Time singer has been on an indefinite work hiatus for about a year and a half now.

Related: Britney Returns To Social Media With ‘Happy’ Post — But Fans Aren’t Buying It!

For his part, Jamie’s lawyers fought back hard, arguing his work and vision has kept Britney’s assets intact and her career on line. Vivian Lee Thoreen, Jamie’s attorney, said on the record that he has been “perfect” in his run as director of her conservatorship, while seeing her finances climb from the doldrums of debt to keeping well over $60 million in the bank.

There’s a lot more to life than money, though, and it seems as though the former Mickey Mouse Club star and her attorney are keen to continue arguing that point.

For what it’s worth, the judge did say she’d consider future petitions to either end the conservatorship or to remove the controversial 68-year-old from administrating it. So this doesn’t appear to be the end of the road for Britney as far as legal options go.

Still, it’s definitely an unlucky situation for the Lucky singer. Now, time to re-group and figure out the next move…

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]