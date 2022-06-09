Britney Spears' Wedding Guests Include Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, & MORE! Deetz Here!

It’s Britney Spears’ wedding, bitch — and you better believe it’s gonna be a star-studded event!

As we reported, the Grammy winner is tying the knot with Sam Asghari on Thursday in front of about 60 friends. Now, more details about the ceremony are coming out, and it looks like Brit has drawn up quite the guest list!

Sources close to the couple told People that celebs including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson, and Gwyneth Paltrow are expected to attend the intimate affair.

Many of these big names aren’t surprising, seeing as their friendships with Brit are well known. Madge, for example, joined forces with the Toxic singer for their Me Against the Music duet in 2003, and they’ve remained supportive of one another ever since.

Related: Britney Seemingly CALLS OUT Kelly Clarkson For Resurfaced Comments Following Her 2007 Breakdown!

Britney and Paris have been great friends since their days as young starlets in the early aughts. Right before the dissolution of Britney’s conservatorship in November 2021, Paris penned an essay about the musician for Time, writing:

“When I think of Britney Spears, I see the sweetest soul. A mother. A friend. A fighter. A young woman who grew up in the tabloid culture of the 2000s, when the paparazzi machine was accepted, unforgiving and cruel.”

Britney and Selena haven’t had much of a public friendship, but the pair have repeatedly praised each other in interviews and on social media. In 2011, Selly released a song co-written by Brit titled Whiplash on her When the Sun Goes Down album.

Britney also quoted Selena’s song Kill Em with Kindness on Instagram in a 2020 post, which earned a sweet comment from the Wizards of Waverly Place alum, who wrote:

“You’ve always been beautiful and a huge inspiration to me. You’re rare beauty!!!”

Hudson, meanwhile, hung out with Brit during a game night in late 2020. The songstress shared a since-deleted photo from the night earlier this year, and the Almost Famous actress reacted by telling the 40-year-old she’s “changed lives with [her] smile.”

As for Gwynny, we’re not too sure if she’s spent time with Spears over the years. However, the Goop founder has previously said the …Baby One More Time hitmaker inspired her character in 2010’s Country Strong. Gwyneth also commented “#FreeBritney” on an IG post about Spears last year following the release of The New York Times‘ documentary Framing Britney Spears.

So who didn’t make the cut? Jamie Lynn Spears, Jamie Spears, and Lynne Spears reportedly aren’t attending the superstar’s wedding — however, Britney’s older brother, Bryan, is. Her teenage sons, Sean and Jayden, are also not in attendance, according to reports.

Bizarrely enough, one person from Britney’s past tried his hardest to make it to the event but was stopped by security. The singer’s ex-husband, Jason Alexander, livestreamed himself trying to crash the ceremony — only to be restrained by police who responded to a trespassing call at the pop icon’s residence. Learn more about that unfortunate incident HERE.

Sounds like Brit’s wedding will truly be an affair to remember!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Instagram]