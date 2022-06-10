Britney Spears 'Freaking Out' Over Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Intruding On Wedding!

Britney Spears wasn’t happy about her ex-husband making an impromptu appearance at her wedding to Sam Asghari!

As we reported, the songstress’ ex Jason Alexander livestreamed himself on Instagram as he attempted to crash Brit’s big day on Thursday. The 40-year-old showed himself trespassing at her private wedding venue while yelling her name before he was ultimately arrested by police officers on an outstanding warrant.

Although Jason thankfully didn’t cause any damage, the bride-to-be was still understandably disturbed by the incident. A source close to the hitmaker told People:

“She’s freaking out over this.”

We don’t blame her!

In the wake of the chaos, Brit’s assistant Vicky T — who was tipped off to the trespassing by fans on IG — shared an update, assuring everyone that the pop icon was unharmed.

She wrote on her IG Story:

“I’ve done everything I can while being out of the country to keep everyone safe. Thank you to all the absolutely amazing and incredible fans for alerting me of so much. You are blessings. Thank you. Everyone is safe.”

For those who don’t know, the Toxic artist was married to Alexander, a childhood friend, for 55 hours in January 2004 after the pair eloped at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

We hope Brit was able to shake this off and enjoy the rest of her big day!

