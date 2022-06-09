Britney Spears' Sons WON'T Attend Her Wedding -- WHAT?!

UPDATE 1:05 P.M. PST: Turns out it was Sean Preston and Jayden James’ decision to skip out on their momma’s nuptials! While speaking to People, their father’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan revealed:

“They’re happy for their mom and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together. It’s their night and they didn’t want to take away from them.”

Definitely some inneresting wording there, but we’re glad to know they’re “happy” for Britney at least! It really is such a special moment for her. Let’s just hope her sons’ absence isn’t weighing on her heart through it all…

__________

Britney Spears is about to celebrate one of the happiest moments of her life, but her sons won’t be watching!

Hours after it was revealed that the pop star is set to marry her fiancé Sam Asghari in Los Angeles TODAY, we’re now learning that her teenage boys, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, will NOT be in attendance! Their dad Kevin Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told TMZ:

“Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward.”

Whoa… That’s surprising!

We really hope this absence doesn’t point to a more serious divide among Brit and her kiddos! We should note that right now it’s unclear why they won’t be attending or whose decision it was for them to avoid the celebration.

The only other Spears family member that is supposed to attend is the singer’s brother Bryan. Her father Jamie, mother Lynne, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears have all been excluded from the guest list due to their ongoing rift following the conservatorship. About 100 to 60 close family and friends are expected to see the couple say “I do.” Ch-ch-check out images of the venue getting set up HERE! It’s already looking like a fairytale wedding!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised Britney’s kids won’t be there for her big day? Let us know (below)!

