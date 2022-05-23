Andrea Bocelli Performed At Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Italian Wedding -- & MORE Details About The Big Day!

Kravis has officially tied the knot, and their ceremony sounds so spectacular!

More details about Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker, which took place on Sunday at L’Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, Italy, are coming out, including how the pair entertained their guests and rung in their first evening as husband and wife!

The 43-year-old Poosh founder and 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer shared a slow dance to Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love, which has been a favorite of theirs this wedding season. It was even played during their practice Las Vegas nuptials! This time they upped the ante, though, and had acclaimed vocalist Andrea Bocelli perform the song live! He was joined by his son Matteo who played the piano. AMAZING!

Kim Kardashian captured a video of the romantic moment on her Instagram Story. In the clip, Kourtney (in a custom white corset mini-dress with a matching short veil) stands close to Trav (in a black suit) before a wall of twinkly lights while the father-son duo performed.

They were seen swaying back and forth — and of course, showing off LOTS of PDA! — while enjoying a sweet moment to themselves during the eventful day. According to a source who spoke with People, Andrea kicked the reception off with I Found My Love in Portofino followed by “cabaret-style acts orchestrated by Dolce & Gabbana.”

Ch-ch-check out Kim’s snapshot (below):

In a statement to People about the special performance, the 63-year-old explained:

“Domenico Dolce called us last week and asked if we could create a unique surprise for his friends Kourtney and Travis, and all the Kardashian family. Portofino is in everyone’s heart and we replied positively to such a lovely moment in their life. We wish them all the best for their future together.”

Sweet!

An insider also told the outlet that Andrea and Matteo loved the chance to perform at the ceremony, adding:

“It was an incredible moment and a very special performance.”

As for the newlyweds, it sounds like things truly couldn’t have gone better! Before exchanging vows at a stunning sunset ceremony, Kourt was totally zenned out, a source told E! News:

“Kourtney has been in the best mood since arriving in Italy. It has been pure bliss. She hasn’t worried about one thing. Italy is her happy place and it was always her Travis’ plan to have the wedding there ever since they visited together.”

The Kardashians star remained “very relaxed” about the wedding prep, too! Best of all, Scott Disick’s ex also made sure to spend plenty of time with her kids Mason, 12, Reign, 7, and Penelope, 9, and Travis’ kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23. Love that, especially after the little ones were feeling left out of previous celebrations!

The insider continued:

“[She] made sure all of the kids [felt] included the last couple of days and has been spending a lot of time with all of the kids together, including Travis’. It’s been a lot of family bonding.”

Amazing! What special memories they must have all created! The musician was right there with the rest of the fam making sure everyone was having a good time — but especially his new wifey!

The confidant expressed:

“Travis has been very attentive to Kourtney and you can tell he’s making sure she is happy and having the best time. You can feel the love between them and they look so happy together.”

Awww!!

Check out even more gorgeous photos of the wedding for the books (below)!

Incredible!

While Kravis was clearly ready for every photoshoot possible throughout the wedding festivities, there was one very important guest who was NOT willing to smile for the camera all day! Check out this HILARIOUS video (HERE) of Kourt’s kiddo Reign shouting at paparazzi to leave his family alone while he walked to the wedding. Iconic!

So exciting that they’re finally married for real this time. Third time’s the charm, right?!

Let us know what you think of this big wedding ceremony, as opposed to the previous Las Vegas nuptials and courthouse “I do” moments (below)!

