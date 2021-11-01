Britney Spears Shares DARK AF Halloween Costume While Taking Shots At Her 'Wonderful Family' -- HUH??

Britney Spears has a murder mystery for fans to unravel!!

The pop star showed off her truly spine-chilling Halloween costume in a series of photos on Instagram Monday, and the caption was just as spooky as the pics! Portraying what appears to be a victim of a deadly crime scene, the 39-year-old described her character’s final moments, saying:

“5:45 … she arrived … the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink … took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor … it remains a mystery.”

Get this girl a true crime podcast, she’s got the narrative down!

During this description, she then referred to a family, which we can only assume was a cryptic jab at her own, adding:

“She had a wonderful family and of course they were nowhere nearby !!!!”

Yup, that sounds like the Jamie and Lynne Spears she’s been talking about lately — minus the “wonderful” part, of course. The singer then went on to call out her parents by referencing some of the strict rules she used to be under while her father was in charge of her conservatorship. After stressing the importance of staying safe, Brit added:

“But still have fun … I mean duh !!! It’s been 13 years for me so I’m a little rusty !!!! Ma and dad can I drive my car now ??? JUST KIDDING … but seriously, can I play now ???”

Damn!! Love seeing her let loose and do whatever the heck she wants! This costume choice was a bold decision, too! We feel like the #FreeBritney Movement could be dissecting this post for a long time! See it in its entirety (below)!

