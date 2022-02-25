Britney Spears May Leave The US For Her Spirit & Mental Health

Britney Spears is ready to leave the past behind — literally.

The pop star has been making big moves of all kinds lately. From teasing new music, to landing a HUGE book deal, to jet-setting around on tropical vacations. She’s taking full advantage of her newfound freedom, and honestly, we’re living for it! Brit’s explorations of her new, conservatorship-less life are far from over, but her next move might take her all the way out of the country… for good.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the 40-year-old shared video of herself working out. Presumably writing from the “tropical destination” she had teased about on Thursday, she shared:

“This is the only place I go where I can sweat … maybe it’s CLOSER to the sun and that’s why I literally glow with sweat here !!!!! I only mention it because I’ve never sweat in Los Angeles … I get ICE COLD when I work out there … I hate it !!!!”

We haven’t heard of trauma affecting someone’s workout like that before, but the mind works in mysterious ways. Who knows, she might be correct about that.

She teased:

“I personally believe I’ve been through too much in that state and my spirit subconsciously KNOWS it’s ok to let go in other states !!!!!””

So… moving out of California? She certainly wouldn’t be the first star to do so the past couple years. But that’s not the move she had in mind…

After some inspiring words she clarified:

“On a brighter note … yes that’s me the silly girl excited as hell to be out of my house dancing in the gym !!!!! Life is too short people … be silly and shake what ya mamma gave ya !!!! Ohhh and sweat like there’s no tomorrow !!!! Pretty soon I may have to say goodbye to America !!!!!! Yo it’s for my mental health … and I ain’t lying !!!!”

Wow. Leaving the US?? That would be a major change, but honestly, we get it. Whether or not it affects her literal sweat, there’s no doubt that staying somewhere that reminds her of trauma could take a toll on her mental health. And while California may be specifically responsible for putting her under conservatorship, there are similar laws all over the US.

If it takes leaving the country for her to feel truly safe and free, then we say, go for it. She’s Britney Spears, she’ll be welcomed anywhere in the world with open arms!

As for where she’d go, well, we know she likes a good beach. But we won’t rule out France, either, after she posted on Thursday about looking at photos of Paris. Check it out (below):

For now, though, she may start with baby steps, like selling her current house. The Stronger artist mentioned as much in another IG post earlier in the week, writing in part:

“So this is the view from my room … it’s pretty spectacular !!!! I’ve lived in this house for 7 years and I’m in the process of buying a new home … it’s time for change !!!!”

So exciting. Wherever she lands, we hope these changes are a breath of fresh air for Britney. We continue to wish her all the best.

