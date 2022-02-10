Britney Spears In The Studio! Star Teases ‘What’s To Come’ In Sizzling Dance Video!

Is Britney Spears releasing new music soon?! Based on her latest Instagram post, the answer seems to be YES!

On Wednesday, the pop sensation teased fans about “what’s to come” while showing off her moves to the song Get Naked from her 2007 album Blackout!

Related: Britney Spears Actually Got Engaged In 2020 — And Kept It A Secret For A YEAR!

While she wasn’t getting naked for IG, she was looking smokin’ hot in a red cutout bodysuit paired with black heels. She wrote in the caption:

“This is 13 seconds of me in heels before I dyed my hair purple …. This is a tease of what’s to come !!!! My song ‘Get Naked’ !!! Hope you guys are having a great day !!!!! Pss No hair and make up !!! Just PLAYING around folks !!!!”

OMG!!! So exciting! Ch-ch-check out the sexy dance video (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

This would mark the 40-year-old singer’s first project in over five years, as she hasn’t released an album since 2016’s Glory in 2016 — and went on an “indefinite work hiatus” in 2019. But now that her conservatorship is finally over, it seems Brit is ready to get back into the swing of things!

Back in December, the star actually hinted that she was working on some new music. However, she didn’t spill too many details at the time, teasing:

“Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean !!!!!”

And while this latest teaser doesn’t tell us much either, many people in the comments section believe we might be getting “Blackout 2.0” in the future. Maybe there were some B-sides or remixes no one would let her release? She’s definitely mentioned remixes quite a few times on socials lately. Hmm…

2022 sounds like it’s going to be Britney’s year, y’all! Are you excited for this next chapter in her life, Perezcious readers? Are you hoping for “Blackout 2.0”? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]