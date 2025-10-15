Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Post About 'New Family' Amid Shocking Kevin Federline Book Claims!

Britney Spears is getting cryptic on social media amid the latest drama with her ex-hubby Kevin Federline!

On Tuesday, the pop star took to Instagram to seemingly react to the former dancer dropping the tea about her in his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew! She posted (and later deleted) a photo of the sea floor along with a caption all about building a chosen family if you’re disrespected by your own. It read:

“Honor thy mother and father, but always protect your heart. Only honor them if they have sacredly honored you !!! If not, you find a new family.”

Noted! Britney’s post came hours after some truly shocking and disturbing allegations about her were revealed in an excerpt from the book. While expressing concern for the Oops!…I Did It Again singer, he claimed she watched their sons, Sean and Jayden, sleep while holding a knife! According to Kevin, it wasn’t a one-time incident! The boys told him it happened multiple times, leading to them being scare of their own mother! OMG!

He has since gone on to deliver more jaw-dropping accusations, including that Brit called ex Justin Timberlake the night before their wedding — as well as claiming she cheated on him with a female dancer at the start of their romance! And there are likely more shockers in the book coming soon! However, everyone won’t find out what else Kevin has to say until the book drops on October 21.

In the meantime, Britney slammed the memoir. Her rep accused him of “profiting off her” once again after the end of her child support payments. What are your thoughts so far about his claims, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/DJDMWENN]