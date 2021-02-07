Super Bowl 2021: Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church Sing The National Anthem -- WATCH!

Star spangled and special!

Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church delivered the National Anthem before the beginning of the BIG game on Sunday — and wow was it a beautiful listen! It was the perfect combo of country / R&B / pop magic. Watch (below)!

In case you didn’t see it, the twosome began their duet by tackling the versus solo, and then beautifully came together in perfect harmony at the end. And can we just say this was an absolutely amazing job done by the two musicians?! A big shout out to Jazmine who literally demolished that performance from start to finish! That end note was absolutely everything. And props to the country crooner for providing some smooth guitar moments as well!

Of course, H.E.R. also dazzled with a rendition of America The Beautiful. See it here!

Oh man, it looked like fans and even some players were moved to tears as she hit some of the high notes in the song. To be honest, we were too, and we were just so impressed! How could you not be when the singer delivered some stellar vocals and an electrifying guitar solo.

What a powerful way to kick off the Super Bowl! Who are you rooting for tonight, Perezcious readers?! Sound off in the comments (below)!!

