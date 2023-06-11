Britney Spears Shuts Down Report Claiming K-Fed Is Worried She’s Using ‘Meth’!

Britney Spears has entered the chat.

The 41-year-old pop sensation took to Instagram on Sunday to shut down a report published by The Sun and Dailymail.com over the weekend, in which journalist Daphne Barak shared alleged conversations she had with Kevin Federline about Brit. She claimed the former backup dancer told her:

“I fear she’s on meth – I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up … It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys. Every time the telephone rings, I fear that there will be devastating news. I don’t want the boys to wake up one morning and find their mother has taken an overdose.”

Elsewhere in the article, she wrote that the singer’s two sons Sean and Jayden Federline allegedly saw drugs delivered to her house before. Her controversial father, Jamie Spears, was quoted saying that “Britney may die like Amy [Winehouse]” if she didn’t get help soon. Her eldest son allegedly also expressed to the writer that he feared she could pass away:

“All we want is for her to listen to us. I hope she will – before it’s too late.”

Basically, it seemed like her family was concerned about Britney’s well-being. But as we previously reported, K-Fed came forward on Sunday to slam the report, calling the accusations in it “repulsive” and “lies.” Now, Britney has responded to the whole situation on Instagram. She expressed in a lengthy caption how she really hopes neither Kevin nor the kids made these claims, writing:

“The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad … This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn’t make any sense to me for them to be saying that … With Preston saying ‘she needs to listen to us before it’s too late’ … Do you remember every visit you came to my home, you went into your room and locked the door ??? I never saw you guys … Jayden played the piano and we made music together … But the day I told him I wanted to see you guys more, I never saw you again.”

She continued:

“It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart and the news is so low … l’ve always felt like the news bullies me … It’s sad because everyone sits back as if that’s ok to make up lies to that extent … Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above ??? When they all go so low ??? Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things either way I will be fine working out to Throb !!!”

We’ll have to see what happens next. But for now, it appears Brit is rightfully upset by what has transpired. Reactions to the latest, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram, WENN]