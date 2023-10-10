Britney Spears Pulled Over And Ticketed For No License & No Insurance -- DETAILS

Yeesh!

Britney Spears got pulled over last month, and received a hefty fine!

TMZ got the scoop on Tuesday. Apparently, the pop star was busted on the road by a California Highway Patrol Officer in Ventura County on September 10. Per court docs, she was cited for two infractions — driving without a valid license in her possession and driving without proof of insurance. Uh oh!

As for why she got pulled over in the first place? Law enforcement sources told the outlet she was speeding way too fast in her white Mercedes, reportedly going 61 mph in a 40 mph zone. Dang!

The good thing is the singer was said to be cooperative during the traffic stop and was only given a warning for her speed. So, had she had the other documentation, she would’ve driven away as if nothing had happened! But, of course, she didn’t so now the Baby One More Time performer has until October 24 to pay $1,140 in fines and the legal drama will be behind her.

She’s lucky this wasn’t worse! There’s been such a pattern of celebs driving out of control lately. We hope she takes this incident seriously and keeps herself safe in general. Not exactly the news we wanna hear after she’s been popping up on Instagram visibly injured after playing with knives. Just saying!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]