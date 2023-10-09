Jamie Lynn Spears DENIES Claim Her Dad Jamie Is Living With Her Amid Health Issues!

Jamie Lynn Spears is setting the record straight!

After Daily Mail published a report claiming the Zoey 101 star was helping to house her dad Jamie Spears in her guest home in Louisiana, the actress has taken to her Instagram Story to set the record straight!

Alongside an image that declared, “Nothing is more peaceful than having no interest in anyone,” the axed Dancing With the Stars contestant confirmed on Saturday:

“literally, outside of work, the only ppl I see are the ppl I live with, & that only includes the hubs, Ivey, Maddie, 2 dogs, & 1 cat. Lolz”

LMFAO!

She couldn’t be more obviously hitting back at the reports! It’s just her partner Jamie Watson and their two daughters at their home, apparently! And NOT DADDY! Take a look at the not-so-cryptic PSA (below):

Jamie Lynn did NOT choose to address the other portion of the DM report that claimed her father went to rehab over the summer but had started drinking again while living on her property.

Page Six sources claimed there was no truth to those rumors last week — but said instead the controversial patriarch had actually been “hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility” after developing “a bad infection” that required surgery. He appears to be on the mend now that he was spotted outside his home in the southern state. That’s his home, not Jamie Lynn’s.

It’s inneresting that Jamie Lynn was so ready to shut down any speculation she was helping her dad during a dark time! We wonder if they’re on the outs too?? Or maybe she just doesn’t want to give Britney Spears‘ fans any more reason to hate her? Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

