Kylie Jenner Reveals The 'Sad' Reason She Barely Shows Her Emotions On Camera!

We’ve been watching the Kardashian-Jenner clan on reality TV for so long that coupled with their massive and curated social media presence, it’s easy to think you might already know them inside and out!

But Kylie Jenner explored that concept a bit more in a new YouTube video with beauty vlogger James Charles, which was uploaded on Tuesday. While the two painted their faces with festive Halloween makeup for the upcoming holiday, the 23-year-old mogul opened up about the face she has learned to put on for audiences as she rose to bonafide stardom.

Related: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Matching Butterfly Tattoos Explained HERE!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder candidly admitted to feeling “sad” about not being able to show her most authentic self for the KUWTK and small screen cameras, noting the decision was rooted in insecurity from attempting to do so before:

“I think that I showed my true personality for so long ago on Vine and Instagram. But as I got bigger and bigger, I realized… when people used to say really mean things about how I really am, my personality and what I love the most about myself, it would hurt me more than almost playing a character.”

Although the reality star found it easier to just filter her unique personality instead — it’s obviously left her with a bit of regret:

“So I just started doing a little less, which is sad. It makes me sad.”

James went on to point out just how witty and funny Kylie really is, to which she responded:

“You saying that… that’s a bigger compliment to me. But it’s something that is so sacred.”

It’s kind of wild to hear that someone with so much money and attention (199 million followers on IG and counting!) is afraid to be themselves, but she’s only human! That being said, Jenner shouldn’t feel the need to dull her shine or water things down for anyone — and who wants fake love for acting like anything other than yourself??

The momma did express wanting “to do more things” on her new YT channel to show more personality and she’s been doing a great job at it, if you ask us! Her recent uploads with her adorable 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster have been such a treat, too!

Speaking of the precious little toddler, Miz Kylie also revealed her dream to expand her family sooner rather than later! She told Charles:

“I want more so bad. I actually think about it every day. I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning, I don’t have a time for that to happen. You can’t not want more almost.”

Motherhood has really transformed this starlet in so many ways and we just know she’d do amazing with another baby in her brood! But whether that’ll happen with her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott remains to be seen. The former couple broke up late last year and except for a couple of flirty sightings, they’ve maintained a close co-parenting relationship. There’s really no telling when or if they’ll decide to try for another child together.

For more of the pair’s fun conversation, check out the full chatty tutorial (below)!

[Image via Keeping Up With the Kardashians/YouTube/Kylie Jenner/Instagram]