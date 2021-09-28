Britney Spears Reacts To NEW Doc About Her Life & Troubles -- See What All She Said About The 'Really Crazy' Film!

Britney Spears is letting her thoughts be known!

The 39-year-old pop star claimed on Monday that she recently “watched a little bit” of the Controlling Britney Spears documentary produced by the New York Times — and now in response, the woman who lived it is sharing her reactions!

Related: Britney’s Ex-Assistant Opens Up About Allegedly ‘Toxic’ Environment While Touring!

The Toxic singer took to Instagram with a new video post and a lengthy caption discussing her thoughts on the documentary. The post itself is a video of Britney wearing all white and facing the camera with some relaxing music playing — but the caption is a gold mine!

Addressing the documentary, the Baby One More Time singer writes (below):

“It’s really crazy guys … I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I must say I scratched my head a couple of times!!! I really try to disassociate myself from the drama!!!”

Whoa! A head scratcher — so, does that mean that, like, it confused her?! Or she didn’t like it??

Here’s a possible clue to the situation: Page Six reports that in an earlier IG post, Britney wrote THIS slightly (but significantly!) different caption (below):

“It’s really crazy guys … I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true!!!”

OMG!

The difference between something being a head scratcher and being “not true” is a LOT, y’all. Especially regarding the controversies surrounding Spears’ career…

The link the outlet gives goes to a dead Instagram page, too, so did Brit post, quickly delete, and then re-post her documentary thoughts while ninja-editing the caption to drop the “not true” claims?! It really makes you wonder, doesn’t it??

Regardless, here is Britney’s (second?) IG post on the matter, complete with her all-white outfit and bare midriff (below):

The rest of the caption says:

“Number one … that’s the past !!! Number two … can the dialogue get any classier ??? Number three … wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world !!! What can I say .. the EFFORT on their part !!! Wow … since it’s such a kind world I will say The Rose Project ????did stick and I will tell you why … do you think things happen for a reason or by chance ??? The Rose Project – MY ROSE PROJECT – made me a believer !!! The day I first posted The Rose Project a random red rose beaded bracelet showed up at my door and I never even ordered it !!! Nobody in the world knew about it except for me !!! I will never forget that day !!! I have the original Rose !!! Yes the one that kissed @Madonna and the one who has social anxiety !!! Pssss wearing WHITE for NEW BEGINNINGS”

Interesting!

That post comes an hour after she shared this selfie (below), too, though with no caption included:

Beautiful!

Still, can we go back to her documentary thoughts, Perezcious readers?? What do U make of her head-scratching reaction?! And that apparent alteration from the “not true” claim — what’s that about?

Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]